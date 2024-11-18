FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were steady on Monday amid a quiet day on the economic front.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,071 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

Melrose Industries, the owner of aerospace parts maker GKN Aerospace, jumped 9 percent after reporting a 7 percent rise in revenue for the four-month period ended Oct. 31 and reiterating outlook for the rest of the year.

Halma added half a percent. The safety equipment maker has acquired French firm Lamidey Noury Medical for around £42 million.

AstraZeneca fell more than 1 percent despite receiving EU approval for its lung cancer drug.

Elementis gained 1 percent. The specialty chemicals firm announced that its chief executive officer Paul Waterman would step down following nine years at the helm.

