FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday as retail trading frenzy faded and positive news on coronavirus vaccine rollout and U.S. stimulus boosted hopes of a faster global economic recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,524 after ending up 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

Telecommunications company Vodafone jumped 2.8 percent after re-affirming its earnings targets.

Budget Airline Wizz Air Holdings gained nearly 3 percent after unveiling its passenger traffic figures for January.

Glencore lost 1 percent after saying its copper and cobalt production fell in 2020.

Unite Students tumbled 3.6 percent. The developer of student accommodation announced an extension to its 50 percent rent discount for students for three more weeks, originally announced on January 11.

