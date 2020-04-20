FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose slightly on Monday after data showed the rate of growth of new coronavirus is slowing down in hard-hit places.

A number of European countries eased some of their lockdown restrictions, but Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 'reluctant to end lockdown over fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections'.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,794 after gaining as much as 2.8 percent on Friday.

Aston Martin shares jumped 5 percent. The company's new chairman Lawrence Stroll said immediate priorities will be to restart manufacturing and launch production of its crucial first SUV.

BP Plc slid half a percent and Tullow Oil fell as much as 5 percent as New York oil collapsed below $15 a barrel to hit the lowest level in more than two decades.

Homebuilder Redrow tumbled over 3 percent. The company said that John Tutte has agreed to delay the step back to non-executive Chairman from 30th June until the company's AGM in November 2020.

Premier Foods shares soared 16 percent. The company said it expects to report trading profit for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 at the top end of market expectations.

