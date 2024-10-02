News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Energy Stocks Surge

October 02, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the surge as oil extended an overnight rally on concerns that Middle East tensions could escalate and potentially disrupt crude output from the region.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,286 after rising half a percent on Tuesday.

Energy giant BP Plc and peer Shell both jumped around 2.5 percent.

JD Sports slumped 5 percent despite the sportswear retail chain reporting record sales in the 26 weeks to August and reaffirming its FY25 guidance.

Wizz Air Holdings plummeted 6 percent after the airline reported a drop in load factors over the course of September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.