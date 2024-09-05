News & Insights

FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

September 05, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Thursday after four days of losses.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 8,278 after falling 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Churchill China shares slumped 7.4 percent after the pottery giant reported a 7.8 percent drop in revenue to £40.6 million for the first half of 2024.

Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group rallied nearly 3 percent after reporting a relatively positive set of final results.

Homebuilder Vistry Group surged 7.1 percent after an announcement that it would buy back shares worth 130 million pounds ($171 million).

Associated British Foods plunged 5 percent after the Primark owner said wet weather put a dampener on its second-half retail sales.

