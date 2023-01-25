Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Producer Inflation Falls More Than Expected

January 25, 2023 — 04:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed producer price inflation in the county fell to its lowest rate in almost a year last month.

The corresponding index rose 16.5 percent in the year to December 2022, down from 18 percent in the year to November, and 20.2 percent in the year to October.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points at 7,765 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Insurer Aviva rallied 2.7 percent after reiterating its guidance for dividends and capital returns.

Airline EasyJet soared 10 percent as it forecast a return to an annual profit after three years of pandemic losses. Wizz Air shares traded up more than 6 percent. Russia-focused gold miner Polymetal International slumped 4.6 percent after unveiling its production results for Q4 and FY 2022.

Fresnillo dropped 1.4 percent despite reporting a solid operating result in the fourth quarter.

