FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Pound Dips

(RTTNews) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Tuesday and the pound softened after ITV News reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

It was said that Johnson will legislate via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as soon as Friday to "legally prohibit" any further delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 3 points at 7,522 after climbing as much as 2.3 percent the previous day.

Consumer goods giant Unilever lost 5 percent after a warning that it would miss its sales target for the year due to tough trading conditions in West Africa and a slowdown in south Asia.

Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl shed 0.7 percent after announcing an acquisition and keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.

Oil & gas contractor Hunting slumped 5.6 percent. The company said in a statement that activity levels within North America continue to slow, especially onshore.

Intertek Group, a provider of quality and safety services, rose over 1 percent after it acquired hospitality assurance business Check Safety First.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac gave up 4 percent after saying it expects a more than 5 percent fall in full-year revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.