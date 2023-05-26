FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Miners Surge On US Debt Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. shares were seeing marginal gains on Friday after official data showed U.K. retail sales recovered in April driven by food and non-food turnover.

The retail sales volume increased 0.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.2 percent fall in March. Sales were forecast to grow more moderately by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped at a slower pace of 3.0 percent, in line with expectations, after a 3.9 percent decrease in March.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 6 points at 7,578 after closing 0.7 percent lower on Thursday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all jumped around 3 percent on U.S. deal optimism.

AstraZeneca gained half a percent after a combination of its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza showed positive results in a late-stage trial.

UK Commercial Property REIT, a real estate investment trust, added nearly 2 percent. The company has sold its Webley Logics Asset in London measuring 186,455 sq ft for 74 million pounds to Covent Garden IP Limited, a registered charity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.