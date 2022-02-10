Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price data later in the day for further signs of accelerating inflation.

The inflation report will help set expectations for how the U.S. Federal Reserve will set monetary policy at its March 15-6 policy meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,653 after closing 1 percent higher the previous day.

Drug maker AstraZeneca rallied 3.7 percent after its quarterly results topped expectations.

Redrow rose over 2 percent. The homebuilder lifted its guidance for 2024 after reporting about 17 percent rise in its interim profit.

Unilever fell 2.6 percent after the consumer goods company warned of lower margins due to high inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular