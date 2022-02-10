FTSE 100 Marginally Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price data later in the day for further signs of accelerating inflation.

The inflation report will help set expectations for how the U.S. Federal Reserve will set monetary policy at its March 15-6 policy meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,653 after closing 1 percent higher the previous day.

Drug maker AstraZeneca rallied 3.7 percent after its quarterly results topped expectations.

Redrow rose over 2 percent. The homebuilder lifted its guidance for 2024 after reporting about 17 percent rise in its interim profit.

Unilever fell 2.6 percent after the consumer goods company warned of lower margins due to high inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.