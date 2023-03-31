FTSE 100 Marginally Higher After GDP Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Friday after data showed Britain's economy grew modestly at the end of 2022 to avoid a technical recession.

Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, after a first estimate of nil growth was revised, the Office for National Statistics reported. This followed a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter.

The marginal growth at the end of the year helped the economy to avoid a technical recession that is defined as two consecutive quarters of fall in output.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,629 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, funeral service provider Dignity fell about half a percent after posting a FY loss.

3i Infrastructure was moving higher after reporting half-yearly income in line with expectations.

