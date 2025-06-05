FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Earnings, Economic Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market is up marginally about half an hour past noon on Thursday as investors react to some earnings data, and reports on inflation and construction activity.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18.91 points or 0.22% at 8820.20 a little while ago.

Mining stocks are finding good support. Fresnillo is moving up 4.2%. Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc, Convatec Group and Smith & Nephew are gaining 3 to 3.3%.

Glencore is up nearly 2% and Endeavour Mininig is advancing 1.8%. Reckitt Benckiser, Mondia, Ashtead Group, Segro, Experian, Hiscox, The Sage Group, British Ameican Tobacco, Rio Tinto, Imperial Brands and BT Group are up 1 to 1.5%.

Wise Plc shares are up nearly 8% after the fintech firm said it would move its primary listing from London to New York.

Sainsbury (J) is down 3.3%. WPP and Vodafone Group are down 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Natwest Group, EasyJet, Pershing Square Holdings, Marks & Spencer, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Whitbread and IAG are down 1 to 1.7%.

Shares of budget air carrier Wizz Air Holdings are plunging more than 26% after the company reported an around 62% slide in annual operating profit, citing growth challenges and capacity constraints.

On the economic front, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics has said that the annual inflation rate for April was overstated due to a data error stemming from a government department.

According to revised data, consumer price inflation for the 12 months to April 2025 stood at 3.4% instead of 3.5% reported earlier.

Survey data from S&P Global showed the UK construction sector contracted at a slower pace in May as the fall in new orders hit the slowest in four months.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 47.9 in May, up from 46.6 in April. The indicator suggested the slowest reduction in output volumes since January.

The survey showed that new work dropped again in May but at the least marked pace in four months. Respondents attributed the fall to delayed decision-making among clients and cutback to capital spending budgets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.