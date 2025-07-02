Markets

FTSE 100 Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

July 02, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is up marginally a little past noon on Wednesday with stock moving in a tight range as investors await fresh developments on the trade front.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which advanced to 8,828.16 in early trades, dropped to 8,784.47 subsequently, and was last seen at 8,802.21, up 16.88 points or 0.19%.

Among the gainers, BP is up nearly 4%. Glencore is rising 3.7%, while Melrose Industries and Antofagasta both are up by about 3%.

Anglo American Plc, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings and Barclays are up 2.2 to 2.5%. Rio Tinto, Spirax Group, Whitbread, Natwest Group, Shell, Mondi, Kingfisher, Ashtead Group and WPP are gaining 1.2 to 2%.

Wizz Air Holdings rallied more than 2.5% in early trades today after releasing improved passenger traffic statistics for June. However, the stock pared gains subsequently, and was up just marginally a little while ago.

Convatec Group is down 7% and Persimmon is lower by about 5.2%. The Sage Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Barratt Redrow, Games Workshop, Taylor Wimpey and Land Securities are declining 3 to 4.7%.

Bytes Technology Group shares are down as much as 28% after the software reseller warned of lower first-half profit. Shares of bakery chain Greggs Plc are plunging 14% following a profit warning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.