FTSE 100 Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday even as investors assess the potential impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum, in addition to digesting some corporate earnings updates and economic data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11.95 points or 0.14% at 8,798.97 a little while ago. The index touched, which edged down to a low of 8,778.63, subsequently climbed to 8814.37.

Babcock International is climbing up 4.5%. Melrose Industries, Games Workshop, Spirax Group and Antofagasta are gaining 2.3 to 2.75%.

WH Smith is rising 3.5% following the company maintaining its full-year outlook after reporting continued strong performance in its global travel retail business for the 13-week period ending May 31,2025.

IMI, Glencore, Halma, St. James's Place, Diageo, 3i Group, Convatec Group, Informa, RightMove, Entain, Hiscox, EasyJet, Anglo American Plc, Experian and Smiths Group are up 1 to 2%.

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail is tanking more than 10% after posting a mixed bag of results for the past year.

Property management firm Hammerson shares are down 5% after an announcement that its Chief Executive Officer, Rita-Rose Gagne, plans to retire in 2026.

On the economic front, the S&P Global UK Composite PMI was revised up to 50.3 in May 2025 from a preliminary estimate of 49.4, exceeding April's reading of 48.5.

The S&P Global UK Services PMI was revised slightly higher to 50.9 in May 2025 from a preliminary of 50.2, and above April's reading of 49. The latest figure signaled a tepid return to growth following a contraction in April, amid receding concerns about US tariffs.

