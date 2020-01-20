FTSE 100 lower in thin trading; Fevertree, Intu slide

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday and midcaps were little changed, amid thin trading volumes due to a U.S. holiday, while premium tonic water maker Fevertree and mall operator Intu tumbled among smaller stocks.
