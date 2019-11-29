FTSE 100 lower as trade angst persists; Ocado outperforms

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 flat

Trade worries weigh for 2nd session

Ocado surges on Aeon partnership

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped for a second straight day on fears that the U.S. ratification of a law backing Hong Kong protesters would dent progress made in trade talks with China, even as Ocado outshone after a partnership with Japan's Aeon.

The main index .FTSE gave up 0.5% by 0803 GMT, as trade-sensitive stocks such as Asia-focussed HSBC HSBA.L and miners .FTNMX1770 weighed. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat by 0810 GMT.

Blue-chip online grocer Ocado OCDO.L jumped 13%, on track for its best day since May 2018, after signing a technology partnership with Japan's biggest supermarket operator, Aeon Co Ltd 8267.T.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

