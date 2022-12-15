FTSE 100 Lower Ahead Of BoE Review

(RTTNews) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange shed a little less than half percent as sentiment post the FOMC outcome and ahead of the review by Bank of England remained cautious. The Bank of England is seen raising rates by 50 basis points.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,495.93 and 7,428.05 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,495.93.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,466.95, down 0.39 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 31 are trading in the overnight green zone.

Land Securities Group and International Consolidated Airlines, both gained more than 1 percent overnight.

Associated British Foods is the biggest laggard with a 2.9 percent drop.

Smith (DS), Burberry Group, Flutter Entertainment and Melrose Industries have all declined more than 2 percent.

The GBP/USD pair dropped 0.64 percent to trade at 1.2342 amidst the US Dollar Index gaining 0.54 percent to touch 104.33.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds decreased 1.37 percent to 3.2675% from the previous close of 3.3130%.

