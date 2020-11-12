NG

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8% rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.9%, led by bank .FTNMX8350 and energy .FTNMX0530 stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.1%.

Official data showed Britain's economy grew by only 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest restrictions on businesses, while finance minister Rishi Sunak said new steps taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 had likely slowed growth even more since then.

In company news, luxury brand Burberry Group Plc BRBY.L rose 4.1% after its sales returned to growth in October as comparable store sales fell by less than expected in the previous quarter.

