FTSE 100 Little Changed On Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday after data showed China's factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures.

Investors await key inflation readings from the euro zone and the U.S. later in the day for additional clues to the growth and rate outlook.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,473 after inching up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

Building materials supplier Grafton Group rallied 2.5 percent after it lifted dividend and announced a new share buyback program for up to 50.0 million pounds.

Sportswear group Frasers rose about 1 percent after raising its stake in online fashion retailer Boohoo to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent. Shares of the latter advanced 1.2 percent.

