FTSE 100 Little Changed; Miners Rally On China Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, even as miners jumped after reports that policymakers are considering fresh stimulus measures for China's economy and stock market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,491 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rallied 1-3 percent. Pub operator Marston added about 1 percent after reporting solid holiday sales growth.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods climbed 1.8 percent after releasing its trading update for the 16 weeks to 6 January 2024.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit narrowed in December, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed earlier today.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks declined GBP 8.4 billion from the last year to GBP 7.8 billion in December. This was the lowest December borrowing since 2019.

In the financial year-to December, borrowing totaled GBP 119.1 billion, the fourth-highest financial year-to-December borrowing on record.

