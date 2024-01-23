News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed; Miners Rally On China Stimulus Hopes

January 23, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, even as miners jumped after reports that policymakers are considering fresh stimulus measures for China's economy and stock market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,491 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rallied 1-3 percent. Pub operator Marston added about 1 percent after reporting solid holiday sales growth.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods climbed 1.8 percent after releasing its trading update for the 16 weeks to 6 January 2024.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit narrowed in December, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed earlier today.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks declined GBP 8.4 billion from the last year to GBP 7.8 billion in December. This was the lowest December borrowing since 2019.

In the financial year-to December, borrowing totaled GBP 119.1 billion, the fourth-highest financial year-to-December borrowing on record.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.