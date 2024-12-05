News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

December 05, 2024 — 04:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday amid political turmoil in France, where Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a no-confidence vote.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,343 after falling 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Vodafone shares rose about 1 percent after the country's antitrust authority approved the company's $19 billion merger with Hutchison's Three UK.

Paper and packaging firm DS Smith fell 1.2 percent after reporting declines in half-year revenue and profits.

AstraZeneca rose half a percent as Imfinzi receives FDA approval for limited-stage small cell lung cancer.

Shell dropped more than 1 percent after it joined hands with Equinor UK to combine their UK offshore oil & gas assets to form a new company.

Future Plc soared 15 percent after reporting its full-year results for 2-24.

Frasers Group plummeted 12 percent as the sportswear and fashion retailer lowered the upper end of its full-year profit forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.