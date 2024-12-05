FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday amid political turmoil in France, where Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a no-confidence vote.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,343 after falling 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Vodafone shares rose about 1 percent after the country's antitrust authority approved the company's $19 billion merger with Hutchison's Three UK.

Paper and packaging firm DS Smith fell 1.2 percent after reporting declines in half-year revenue and profits.

AstraZeneca rose half a percent as Imfinzi receives FDA approval for limited-stage small cell lung cancer.

Shell dropped more than 1 percent after it joined hands with Equinor UK to combine their UK offshore oil & gas assets to form a new company.

Future Plc soared 15 percent after reporting its full-year results for 2-24.

Frasers Group plummeted 12 percent as the sportswear and fashion retailer lowered the upper end of its full-year profit forecasts.

