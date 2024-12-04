FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on the latest political developments in France and South Korea.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,352 after climbing 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Monks Investment Trust rose about 1 percent after it reported a net asset value return of 6.3 percent for the first half of their financial year.

Rio Tinto shares fell about 1 percent. The mining giant has entered into a partnership agreement with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminium greenfield opportunity in Finland.

Zigup shares slumped 7.3 percent after the vehicle rental specialist reported mixed half-year results.

