FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade; Vodafone Shares Up Over 4%

March 15, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly lower on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. core CPI and PPI readings dashed hopes for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down marginally at 7,741 after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Vodafone Group shares jumped 4.3 percent. The telecom major announced a binding agreement to sell Vodafone Italy to telecom service provider Swisscom AG for an enterprise value of 8 billion euros.

Housebuilder Berkeley Group was marginally higher after backing its annual pre-tax profit guidance.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust added nearly 2 percent. The company said its Board has now decided to make available at least £1 billion to purchase its shares over the next two years.

Thermal processing expert Bodycote soared 5 percent after posting a rise in profits and commencing a £60m share buyback program.

