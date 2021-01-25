Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as expectations of fresh stimulus in the U.S. and other economies offset Covid-19 lockdown concerns.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 6.698 after ending down 0.3 percent on Friday.

Drug major AstraZeneca advanced 1.5 percent after it announced positive high-level results from the ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial of Calquence against ibrutinib in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Recruiter SThree Plc surged 2.6 percent after its annual profit beat forecasts.

Ricardo, an engineering, technical, environmental and strategic consultancy business, jumped 5 percent.

The company noted that order intake, revenue and operating profit all increased during the six months ended December 31, compared to the six months to June 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

