FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after the U.K. became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for mass use.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 6,392 after climbing 1.9 percent the previous day.

The pound edged lower against the euro as British and European Union officials race to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before the start of next week.

Tesco shares fell 1.2 percent. The retailer announced its decision to repay to the U.K. government and the Devolved Administrations the 585 million pounds of business rates relief received in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Centamin dropped more than 1 percent. The gold miner said that it targets US$100 million reduction in the gross annual cost base by 2024.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were gaining ground despite oil prices moving lower amid a surprise build up in oil inventories in the U.S. and heightened uncertainty over the OPEC group delaying its planned output increase.

