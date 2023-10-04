News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade; Tesco Gains After Raising Outlook

October 04, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed earnings updates and weaker services data.

British service sector activity hit an eight-month low in September, a survey showed today, with the corresponding PMI dropping to 49.3 from 49.5 in August. However, that was better than the flash estimate of 47.2.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,467 after losing half a percent on Tuesday.

In corporate news, telecoms testing services provider Spirent Communications plunged 31 percent after cutting its near-term outlook.

Grocer Tesco rallied 2.3 percent after raising its annual profit forecast.

Struggling fashion retailer Superdry jumped nearly 30 percent after saying it would sell its intellectual property assets in South Asia to Reliance Retail.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.