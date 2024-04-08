FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade; Miners Rally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors braced of key U.K. and U.S. economic releases this week for clues on the interest rate path.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,906 after falling 0.8 percent on Friday.

Mining giant Anglo American rose 1.3 percent, Antofagasta added half a percent and Glencore climbed 1.4 percent as Shanghai copper prices jumped to a record high following supply cuts and positive demand prospects.

Entain rallied 3.4 percent after reports that private equity outfit Apollo was mulling a break-up bid for the troubled sports betting and gaming group.

Aurrigo International shares fell 2.6 percent. The transport technology solutions provider said it has signed a multi-year deal with Aviation Solutions B.V., a department within Royal Schiphol Group, a Dutch airport management company.

