FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as inflation worries lingered despite declines in government bond yields.

China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February, adding weight to the argument that higher inflation is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, England's Covid-19 test and trace system has not yet proven its worth as there is still no clear evidence of its effectiveness in driven down infection rates, the British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 6,734 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both rose about 1 percent as oil prices edged up after falling for two straight sessions.

CLS Holdings gained nearly 2 percent. The company said the value of its portfolio of European commercial property rose by 1.4 percent during 2020.

Insurer Legal & General edged up slightly after reporting flat annual operating profit.

Restaurant Group surged 4.5 percent. After reporting a much widened pretax loss for 2020, the casual dining operator is seeking to raise £175m from its shareholders to pay down debt and use as a buffer in case of any Covid resurgence.

