FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday amid worries about a second wave of Covid-19 cases in several U.S. states, with Apple announcing that it would close more of its U.S. retail stories starting June 25.

EU-US trade tensions and the IMF's slashing of its forecasts for global growth also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 2 points at 6,126 after plunging 3.1 percent on Wednesday.

Royal Mail shares slumped 6.7 percent. The postal operator said it would cut around 2,000 management posts, or about 20 percent of the total, to help save costs.

BAE Systems rose over 1 percent. Sales for the half year are expected to be broadly stable year on year whilst half year profit is expected be approximately 15 percent lower than last year, the defense, security and aerospace firm said in a statement.

Outsourcing and services company Capita lost 4 percent after it warned of lower first-half revenue this year.

