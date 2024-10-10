News & Insights

FTSE 100 Little Changed; GSK Shares Surge Over 5%

October 10, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday despite a closely watched gauge of U.K. house prices turning positive for the first time in almost two years, boosted by expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,238 ahead of key U.S. CPI report due later in the day.

GSK jumped 5.5 percent after the drug maker agreed to pay up to $2.2 billion to settle most lawsuits in U.S. state courts.

BAE Systems was marginally higher after receiving a $184 million contract modification to produce an additional 48 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) for the U.S. Army.

Direct Line Insurance rose half a percent after appointing Jane Poole as its Group CFO and Executive Director.

