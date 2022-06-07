Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed As Pound Slips To Three-week Lows

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday and the British pound fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks after Prime Minister survived a "no-confidence" vote by 211 votes to 148 votes against his leadership.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,602 after closing 1 percent higher the previous day.

Ted Baker shares plunged nearly 20 percent after the fashion chain said that its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer.

National Express slumped 7 percent. The public transport company said that its revenue continues to track close to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

In the short-term, the company expects the recovery in profitability to lag revenue recovery, and hence for margins initially to be below target 2022-2027 average.

Most Popular