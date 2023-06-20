FTSE 100 Little Changed As Investors Await Inflation Data, BoE Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data due on Wednesday and the Bank of England's interest-rate decision due on Thursday.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,595 after closing 0.7 percent lower on Monday.

IG Design, a gift-packaging and greeting product manufacturer, edged up slightly despite widening its FY loss.

Braemar tumbled 3.5 percent on news that Chief Financial Officer Nick Stone will step down on July 31.

Monks Investment was marginally lower after posting a smaller FY23 net loss.

Abrdn fell about 1 percent after selling its 2.18 crore shares in HDFC Asset Management Company.

