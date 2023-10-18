News & Insights

FTSE 100 Little Changed As Inflation Holds Steady

October 18, 2023 — 05:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after data showed annual consumer price inflation remained elevated at 6.7 percent in September, bucking expectations for a further decline.

Investors also reacted to a deepening crisis in the Middle East and improved economic readings from China.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,676 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day on the back of favorable labor market data.

BP Plc rose about 1 percent and Shell added 0.6 percent as oil prices surged nearly 2 percent following Gaza hospital attack.

Miner BHP edged up slightly despite logging a small decline in iron ore production during the September quarter.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments fell 2.5 percent after an announcement that it sees a 10 percent drop in reservation rates in Q1.

Concrete-products company Marshalls jumped 6.7 percent after maintaining its full-year expectations.

