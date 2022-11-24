Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed As Dr Martens Warns On Margins

November 24, 2022 — 04:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday, as oil extended overnight losses and bootmaker Dr Martens warned of weaker trading environment ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,467 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Dr Martens slumped over 18 percent after warning on margins.

BP Plc and Shell were moving lower as oil prices dropped on easing fears of a supply disruption.

Media reports suggest that the Group of Seven nations are seeking a price cap on Russian oil in the range of $65-70 a barrel, well above the former Soviet Union's cost of production.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell nearly 2 percent after cutting its annual profit guidance.

Miner Anglo American rose about 1 percent after signing a pact with Aurubis to develop a copper product offering to provide assurance around the way copper is mined, processed, transported and brought to market.

Model train maker Hornby dropped 2.3 percent after widening its first-half loss.

