FTSE 100 Little Changed As Debt Costs Push Government Borrowing Higher

May 23, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after official data showed government borrowing swelled to £25.6bn ($31.77bn) last month due to additional costs of energy support schemes.

Meanwhile, manufacturing and services PMIs for May surprised to the downside.

Uncertainty over raising the U.S. debt ceiling limit and signs of increasing Sino-U.S. tensions also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,775 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Meat producer jumped 4.7 percent after reporting higher annual profit.

Flooring specialist Topps Tiles added 1.6 percent after posting record sales, driven by "nationwide store coverage, world-class customer service and strong omnichannel capability".

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
