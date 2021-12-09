FTSE 100 Little Changed Amid New Covid Restrictions

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Thursday as travel-related stocks declined amid worries about the impact of tougher Covid-19 restrictions in England.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,334 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

British Airways owner IAG lost 2.7 percent and EasyJet fell about 2 percent.

Rolls-Royce tumbled 3.7 percent after a warning that international travel is recovering more slowly than expected, which is dragging down on its core jet engine business.

Drug maker AstraZeneca gained 0.8 percent after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for its antibody cocktail, Evusheld.

Cardboard maker DS Smith rose about 1 percent after it posted an 80 percent surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend.

In economic releases, U.K. recruiters reported a robust expansion in hiring activity in November, with both permanent placement and temp billing rising strongly, the latest KPMG and REC, U.K. Report on Jobs survey showed.

Permanent placements rose at a sharper rate than in October, the fifth-quickest on record. Permanent job growth continued to outpace that seen for temp billings.

Although demand for staff continued to increase in November, the vacancy growth slipped to a six-month slow.

