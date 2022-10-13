FTSE 100 Little Changed Amid Gilt Market Chaos

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday, with concerns over a turbulent bond market and news of more Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian towns keeping investors nervous.

Longer-duration British gilts fell, a day after Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would not cut public spending.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 6,828 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.

Budget airline EasyJet fell 1.2 percent after a warning that it expects to post a third straight annual loss.

Gambling firm Entain jumped nearly 4 percent as it forecast improved online gaming revenue in the fourth quarter on the prospect of the soccer World Cup set to start next month.

Oxford Instruments, a provider of high-technology products and systems, soared 5 percent after saying it made good progress in the first half of the year.

