FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of Key US Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday ahead of key U.S. data due later in the day that could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,772 after adding 0.3 percent the previous day.

Meal delivery company Deliveroo gained 1 percent after reporting better-than-expected core earnings of 85 million pounds ($109 million) for 2023.

Savills rose 1.3 percent after the commercial and residential estate agent reported resilient performance in challenging markets for the full year ending 31 December 2023.

IG Group Holdings surged 4.5 percent. The online trading platform posted an increase in revenue in the third quarter despite a drop in market volatility.

Homebuilder Vistry added nearly 2 percent after reporting increased full-year profits and revenue.

Airline EasyJet declined 2.5 percent after pricing a debt issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.