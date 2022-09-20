Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of Fed, BoE Meetings

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as investors remained focused on a round of interest-rate decisions by central banks such as the Fed and the BoE this week.

Earlier today, Sweden's central bank raised interest rates by a full percentage point to 1.75 percent in a surprisingly large move.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,241 after losing 0.6 percent on Monday.

Ferrexpo, an iron ore pellet producer, slumped 6.3 percent after an adverse court ruling in relation to its purchase of a 40.19 percent stake in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining.

CRH, a global business in building materials solutions, fell about 1 percent after it entered into arrangements with UBS A.G., London Branch to repurchase shares on its behalf for consideration up to $300 million.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher tumbled 3.5 percent after its first-half profit declined 30 percent.

