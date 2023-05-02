News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

May 02, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors reacted to mixed earnings updates and looked ahead to key central bank meetings this week for directional cues.

A survey showed earlier today that U.K. factory activity shrank in April to hit a three-month low.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower in directionless trade as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Oil and gas stocks led losses, with BP Plc tumbling 4.5 percent after slowing the pace of share buybacks.

Lender HSBC soared nearly 5 percent after tripling its quarterly profit.

Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo gained about 1 percent on news its chief executive Jim North will step down after nine years with the company.

Restaurant Group jumped 12.3 percent after saying its performance for the first fourth months of 2023 continued to be very encouraging.

Subsea-equipment rental group Ashtead rallied 2.2 percent on share buyback news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.