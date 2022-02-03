Markets

FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's policy meeting.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by as much as 50-basis-points in its second consecutive increase in rates later today.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,591 after climbing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Future Plc shares slumped 4.3 percent. The media firm said in a trading update that its performance for the four-month period to January 31 was in line with its expectations.

Shell rose nearly 2 percent. The oil major reported a sharp upswing in full-year profit, raised dividend and announced a share buyback program.

Catering contractor Compass Group surged as much as 8.4 percent after its performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 improved from the previous quarter.

Telecommunications company BT tumbled 3 percent after it entered exclusive discussions with Discovery (DISCA.O) to create a joint venture betweenBT Sport and pan-European TV network Eurospor.

