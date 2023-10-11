News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Inches Higher On Rate Optimism

October 11, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday after comments from several Fed officials suggested that the U.S. central bank might not hike rates again this year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,641 after gaining 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

Investors await minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for further direction.

BP Plc rose 1.6 percent and Shell added about 1 percent as oil prices ticked higher on lingering worries about supply disruptions.

Avingtrans surged over 5 percent after bagging two nuclear waste contracts. Bus and rail operator FirstGroup rallied 3.6 percent after raising its annual profit outlook.

Pub group Marston's fell nearly 2 percent despite reporting a 11.3 per cent rise in sales in the year to the end of September.

Travis Perkins plunged 8 percent after the building merchant warned its annual profits will be far lower than forecast.

Page Group lost 5 percent. The recruitment firm warned that its full-year profits are likely to fall by at least a third as a result of ongoing challenging conditions across Asia, the U.K. and U.S. markets in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.