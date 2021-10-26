FTSE 100 Inches Higher On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday, with sentiment buoyed by record highs on Wall Street and strong earnings results from consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to hover near a 20-month high at 7,269.

Lysol cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group soared 6 percent. The company raised its full-year forecast after delivering better-than-expected sales for the third quarter.

Essentra jumped 5 percent. After delivering third-quarter trading in line with expectations, the plastics foam products company said it is expecting to deliver fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit in the range of analysts' forecasts.

Lender HSBC rose half a percent, a day after announcing a $2 billion stock buyback and a surge in third-quarter net profit.

Whitbread gained nearly 3 percent. The pub, hotel and restaurant operator said it is seeing a strong rebound in demand and is better placed than most to deal with cost increases.

Petrofac shares plunged as much as 22 percent. The oil services firm booked a first-half loss and unveiled plans to tap shareholders in a 180 million-pound ($247.54 million) fundraising.

