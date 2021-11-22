Markets

FTSE 100 Inches Higher Led By Telecom Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, with optimism about a faster economic recovery and dealmaking activity boosting sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,248 after declining half a percent on Friday.

Vodafone climbed 2 percent and BT Group jumped more than 3 percent after U.S. fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's Telecom Italia.

Miner BHP gained about 1 percent after the merger of its petroleum arm with Woodside.

Diploma Plc rallied 3.7 percent. The supplier of specialized technical products and services reaffirmed guidance after reporting an improved profit for the year ended Sept. 30.

Marks and Spencer advanced 2.7 percent after reports that U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management is mulling a buyout of the U.K. retailer.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

