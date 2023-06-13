FTSE 100 Inches Higher Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as higher base metal prices lifted mining stocks. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,585 after inching up 0.1 percent on Monday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 2-4 percent after China's central bank lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

Tatton Asset Management rallied 2.8 percent after reporting a rise in FY23 pre-tax profit and assets.

British Gas owner Centrica fell more than 1 percent. After posting strong performance for the first five months of the year, the energy company forecast 2023 earnings at the top end of analysts' views.

Equipment rental firm Ashtead was down 0.6 percent despite reporting higher annual profit and revenue.

