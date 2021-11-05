Markets

FTSE 100 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday, a day after the Bank of England surprised investors by keeping its interest rate steady.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,309 after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were seeing modest losses on worries about Chinese regulations on coking coal.

Lender Barclays rose half a percent and Lloyds Banking Group added 1.3 percent despite U.K.'s 10-year government bond yields hitting a one-month low on the BoE dovish monetary policy stance.

IAG fell nearly 2 percent after warning of a bigger-than-expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021.

Beazley soared 3.7 percent. The insurance company said the momentum from the first half has persisted into the second with rate rises and premium growth that have exceeded the Group's expectations.

