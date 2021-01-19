FTSE 100 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with optimism about demand in China and U.S. stimulus hopes helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,737 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.

HSBC Holdings surged 2.8 percent, giving the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

Rio Tinto was marginally higher after the mining giant reported a 1 percent lift in annual shipments of iron ore from its Australian mining hub. Glencore shares were up over 1 percent.

Gold mining company Centamin jumped 2.6 percent after reporting gold production from the Sukari Gold Mine for the fourth quarter in-line with the quarterly guidance range.

Real estate investment trust Hammerson gained 1.4 percent after saying it has collected 41 percent of the rent due for the first quarter of 2021.

Construction company Kier Group soared 13 percent after reporting better trading over the last six months.

