FTSE 100 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose modestly on Friday amid eased Omicron concerns over the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,390 after ending 0.4 percent higher the previous day.

Reckitt Benckiser Group shares were marginally lower. The consumer goods company has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds. The proposed sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Lender HSBC Holdings rose 0.7 percent. HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, an indirect unit of the bank, has agreed with L&T Finance Holdings Limited to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited for $425 million.

With assets under management of $10.8 billion, and over 2.4 million active folios as of September 2021, L&T Investment Management Limited is the 12th largest mutual fund management company in India.

