FTSE 100 Inches Higher As Oil Prices Climb

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, with energy stocks climbing after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices for crude sold to Asia and the United States.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,189 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both rose about 1.8 percent as oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after the Saudi price hike.

Shipping firm Clarkson jumped 4.3 percent after raising its annual profit outlook.

Victrex, a supplier of polymers, allied 3.4 percent after pretax profit and revenue increased for fiscal 2021.

WPP rose about half a percent after the media firm announced that it has acquired a majority stake in branding and design agency Made Thought.

