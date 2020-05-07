FTSE 100 Inches Higher As BoE Keeps Rates At Record Low

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as the Bank of England maintained its key interest rate and refrained from unveiling additional quantitative easing, despite the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the economy.

The policymakers judged that the existing stance of monetary policy is appropriate. In the Monetary Policy Report, the bank said covid-19 is dramatically reducing jobs and incomes in the economy.

The fall in output has been large and consumer spending has declined sharply, but the disruption will be temporary, the bank noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Sunday details of a plan to reopen the economy.

According to the Times, the government has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the lockdown, with the first stage involving the reopening of small shops alongside outdoor workplaces.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 36 points, or 0.62 percent, at 5,890 after closing up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

Lenders gained ground after a Bank of England report said an emergency "desktop" stress test showed that top banks and building societies can withstand the anticipated economic fallout from the pandemic.

HSBC Holdings rose 1.1 percent, Barclays advanced 1.8 percent and Standard Chartered rallied 3 percent.

Miners climbed after China's exports saw a surprise 3.5 percent rise in April despite the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Anglo American rallied 3.5 percent, Antofagasta rose 1.4 percent and Glencore added 1.3 percent.

Branded clothing company Superdry soared 10 percent. The company said it is exploring financing options regarding additional liquidity.

Rolls Royce Holdings slumped 4.5 percent. The aero-engine maker said it expects to deliver just 250 widebody aircraft engines this year, compared with its previous estimate of 450.

British Airways-owner IAG lost 3.4 percent after saying it tapped U.K. government-backed loans to boost liquidity.

Telecoms group BT plunged 8 percent as it suspended dividend until 2021-22 and pulled its financial outlook.

In economic releases. U.K. house prices declined for the second straight month in April as the property market came to a standstill after government announced lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.

House prices fell 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in April, after easing 0.3 percent in March.

On a yearly basis, house price growth eased to 2.7 percent in three months to April from 3 percent in three months to March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.