FTSE 100 Inches Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday after Shanghai reported a drop in new Covid infections. Investors await U.S. inflation data later in the day for clues on the path of U.S. monetary policy.

Economists predict that inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 84 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,326 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday.

ITV jumped 2.6 percent after the broadcaster delivered another strong quarter amid robust operational and financial performance.

Travel and tourism company TUI AG soared 4 percent after saying it returns to profit this year.

Funeral-related service provider Dignity plunged 8 percent after posting a decline in Q1 earnings and revenue.

